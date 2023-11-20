City leaders plan changes to Jeweler's Row to attract more tourists in Philadelphia

WATCH LIVE

6abc Digital Staff
Monday, November 20, 2023 11:34PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Changes are coming to Jeweler's Row to make the area more of a tourist destination in Philadelphia.

The Center City district completed streetscape improvements making the location more pedestrian-friendly.

There are new lights, banner poles, and planters along the 600 and 700 blocks of Sansom Street.

On Monday, city leaders laid out plans for next year, which include a new welcoming overhead arch.

The goal is to attract more visitors and shoppers from Independence Hall.

