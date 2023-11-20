City leaders plan changes to Jeweler's Row to attract more tourists in Philadelphia

There are new lights, banner poles, and planters along the 600 and 700 blocks of Sansom Street.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Changes are coming to Jeweler's Row to make the area more of a tourist destination in Philadelphia.
The Center City district completed streetscape improvements making the location more pedestrian-friendly.
On Monday, city leaders laid out plans for next year, which include a new welcoming overhead arch.
The goal is to attract more visitors and shoppers from Independence Hall.