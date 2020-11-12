New Jersey State Police seek man wanted for stealing nearly $200K in jewelry

Police in South Jersey released pictures of a suspected thief who they say stole roughly $200,000 worth of jewelry from three stores.Investigators say the man grabbed two diamond rings from a display case at David Arlen Jewelry in Hainesport on November 2.Police said he drove away from the scene in a black BMW sedan.A man fitting the same description is also wanted for robbing jewelry stores in Marlton and in Haddon Heights.Police described the suspect as a black male, approximately 5'9" with a thin build.He was last seen wearing a gray zip-up sweatshirt with a "Puma" emblem on the right chest area, "BMW" emblem on the left chest area and the words "BMW MotorSports" on the back.The man also wore a gold watch on his left wrist and used an iPhone in a red case with a $2 dollar bill inside.Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Bordentown Station Detective Bureau at 908-298-1171.