Philly City Councilmember Allan Domb introduces resolution to honor 6abc's Jim Gardner

Last week, Jim announced his plan to dial back his schedule with Action News as he plans to retire at the end of 2022.
By
Councilmember Domb introduces resolution to honor 6abc's Jim Gardner

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Councilmember Allan Domb introduced a resolution Thursday to recognize longtime 6abc/WPVI-TV veteran Jim Gardner after more than four decades in broadcasting.

Councilmember Domb said he was honored to highlight Jim's work over these 45 years.

"Just like the Action News jingle has told us to do for as long as he's been on the air, we can now say to him, 'Move close to your world, Jim, and take a little time. You've earned it,'" said Domb.

Domb went on to say that Jim is known for his calm and thoughtful delivery of the news and his charming sense of humor when things go wrong -- and we agree.

The city's resolution will be fully adopted next week.

Jim has held the long-tenured position of anchor of Action News at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. since May 11, 1977, after joining WPVI as a reporter and anchor during the Noon newscast on June 1, 1976.

SEE ALSO: Action News anchor Jim Gardner dials back schedule, prepares for retirement
Jim Gardner announced he is dialing back his schedule with Action News and plans to retire at the end of 2022 after more than four decades in broadcast.

