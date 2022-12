Celebrating Jim: Looking back at the 'Big Stories' over 4 decades

It has been 46 years and countless "Big Stories", but one constant has been Jim in the Action News anchor chair, guiding the viewers of the Delaware Valley through calm and crisis.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All this week, we are celebrating Jim Gardner as he retires this Wednesday.

Here is just a fraction of the history that unfolded.