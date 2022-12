Celebrating the storied career of Jim Gardner

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Join former and present coworkers, close family and friends, politicians and sports figures as we celebrate Jim Gardner's storied 46 years at 6abc.

There were laughs, tears, and memories at the Hilton Philadelphia City Avenue.