teacher arrested

CB West choir director accused of filming former student while he undressed

Joseph Ohrt was arrested on Tuesday. His bail was set at 10% of $50,000.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News at 6pm - February 8, 2022

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The former choir director at Central Bucks West High School is accused of using a hidden camera to record a former student undressing at his home.

Joseph Ohrt, 56, of Buckingham Township, is facing a slew of charges including four counts each of possessing a device for intercepting communications, which is a felony.

Ohrt was arrested on Tuesday. His bail was set at 10% of $50,000.

According to police, Ohrt had mentored the victim during his junior year in high school. The victim reportedly lived with Ohrt while attending college after he graduated high school in 2016.

Joseph Ohrt



The investigation began on May 9, 2021, after allegations of a potential sexual assault were reported.

On October 29, 2021, Ohrt's roommate went to police to hand over a computer and other items he was allegedly instructed to destroy while he was moving out.

"Police found four hidden camera devices with two SD cards among the property delivered. The recordings from the SD cards were of the victim in the guest room of Ohrt's home," said the Bucks County DA's Office.

Authorities said one video showed the victim naked as he changed his clothing.

A laptop and the external hard were taken to the FBI's Regional Computer Forensic Laboratory for analysis.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office is asking any other victims to come forward by contacting the Central Bucks Regional Police Department at 215-345-4143 or Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354.

The former student alleges Ohrt only befriended him in high school because he wanted a sexual relationship.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
doylestown boroughbucks countyteacher arrested
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEACHER ARRESTED
School director arrested for failing to report child abuse: DA
Former Pa. child care worker accused of assaulting three toddlers
SC teacher fired after student pulls weed gummies from prize box
Philly math teacher charged with child porn offenses
TOP STORIES
Police identify man shot, killed in Center City
2 women wanted in Ulta store thefts in Chesco, Delco.
9 students taken into custody after high school fight
No reports of earthquake after shaking reported in South Jersey
Nurse who allegedly set worker on fire found dead of apparent suicide
Check out these fuel saving tips from AAA
Thief steals from nonprofit aimed to help kids escape city violence
Show More
Parx Casino, Chickie's and Pete's opening sportsbook in Chesco
Fourth suspect arrested in connection with murder of teen at bus stop
3rd man arrested for Thanksgiving Day homicide in Norristown
Friends of fallen Navy SEAL recruit speak out
Second gentleman rushed out of event following report of bomb threat
More TOP STORIES News