Central Bucks West choir director molested 2 former students, DA says

Those allegations followed last month's arrest of Joseph Ohrt.
Ohrt, 56, was accused of using a hidden camera to record a former student undressing at his home.
On Tuesday, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office and the Central Bucks Regional Police Department released details about two accusations that he molested former students.
According to investigators, one victim said he was indecently assaulted when he was an 11-year-old student at Linden Elementary School during the 1991-1992 school year.
Ohrt allegedly came to the victim's classroom prior to dismissal and escorted him to the music room while holding the victim's backside.
There Ohrt allegedly offered to show the victim how to play the piano, and when he couldn't reach the keys Ohrt allegedly had the victim sit in his lap.
Ohrt then touched the victim over his pants, then beneath his pants and underwear, the victim told police.
The victim and his mother reported the incident to the principal and guidance counselor, police say, and Ohrt was later moved to CB West High School.
The victim attended CB West, police say, but was not in Ohrt's class. However, police say Ohrt would allegedly acknowledge him and sometimes call him a "rat."
The other alleged victim was a 2001 graduate of CB West who said he had been in multiple choirs with Ohrt since he was 11 years old.
Back in 1995, when he was 13 years old, the victim said he was babysitting for Ohrt and his wife at their home on Bishops Gate Lane in Doylestown Township.
The victim said he was in the basement when Ohrt returned home, and while there he told police Ohrt put his arms around him and touched him beneath his pants.
The victim told police that when he tried to pull away, Ohrt allegedly hugged and kissed him.
Ohrt had been a teacher in the Central Bucks School District since 1987, and has taught at the following schools:
-Kutz Elementary School
-Linden Elementary School
-Buckingham Elementary School
-Doyle Elementary School
-Gayman Elementary School
-Unami Middle School
-Tamanend Middle School
-Central Bucks West High School
Ohrt is now charged with indecent assault of a person under 14, indecent assault of a person under 16, and two counts of corruption of minors.
Ohrt was arraigned and sent to the Bucks County Prison on 10% of $100,000 bail.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det Sgt Paul Kreuter at 215-345-4143, pkreuter@cbrpd.net, or submit a tip anonymously online.