Community comes together to mourn journalist, activist killed inside his Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There was heartbreak in Center City on Thursday night as friends and loved ones processed the killing of a community activist and journalist.

People gathered at Kahn Park at 11th and Pine streets in Philadelphia to honor the life and legacy of Josh Kruger.

The 39-year-old was shot inside his home in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood on Monday morning.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from multiple gunshot wounds.

On Thursday night, friends, colleagues, and peers shared their memories of Kruger.

"Josh lived his truth very unapologetically, very boldly. He lived out loud, and he encouraged me to do the same even when times got rough," said one attendee.

Philadelphia police say they have identified a person of interest, but officers are not yet publicly identifying the person.