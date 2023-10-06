Police to announce arrest warrant in killing of Philadelphia journalist

Live at 12:30 p.m.: Police update on murder of Philadelphia journalist

A news conference is set to be held at 12:30 p.m. on the murder of 39-year-old Josh Kruger.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News has learned police are set to announce an arrest warrant in the killing of a Philadelphia journalist and activist.

Police say Kruger was shot seven times inside the home on the 2300 block of Watkins Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Josh Kruger

Sources told Action News this week there was no sign of forced entry. The home does have cameras, but it's unclear if they captured any images of the shooter.

Friends say Kruger had recently posted online about threats, including an incident where he filed a police report after his home was vandalized in late August.

Kruger was a journalist with bylines in multiple publications, including The Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia Magazine, The Philadelphia Citizen, WHYY and Billy Penn.

He was also a former spokesperson for the city's Office of Homeless Services.

At a memorial on Thursday night, friends, colleagues, and peers shared their memories of Kruger.

"Josh lived his truth very unapologetically, very boldly. He lived out loud, and he encouraged me to do the same even when times got rough," said one attendee.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement that Kruger was an "openly queer writer who wrote about his own journey surviving substance use disorder and homelessness."

