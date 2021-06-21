Tamala Edwards' personal story commemorating Juneteenth

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On this special Inside Story commemorating Juneteenth, host Tamala Edwards shares a personal story about her family's significant role in the fight to make Juneteenth a national holiday.
Edward's late uncle - former Houston State Representative Al Edwards fought to make Juneteenth a paid state holiday in Texas beginning back in 1979.
She interviews her cousin Jason Edwards, Chairman of the non-profit 'Juneteenth USA', to discuss his father's legacy, the passage of this federal holiday, and the work that still needs to be done around equality for all.
