Philadelphia police identify suspect wanted for murder on Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park

The victim was found lying in the parking lot of Temple University's boat house.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified a suspect wanted for a murder on Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park.

Arbri Pajollari-Kreka is being sought for the shooting death of 30-year-old Kahalil Wilkes.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Kelly Drive for a reported car crash at 2:38 a.m. on Saturday, June 24.

When police arrived they found a Dodge Charger with its hazard lights on and Wilkes lying in the parking lot of Temple University's boat house.

Investigators say Wilkes suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information can call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

