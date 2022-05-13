FYI Philly

Kayuh is the mobile bicycle sales, repair shop that will come to you

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At Kayuh Bicycles and Cafe shop in Francisville, you can grab a smoothie, sandwich coffee and more.

All while you shop bicycles, bike accessories or wait for your bike to be repaired.

And if you don't want to go to the shop? The shop, with a van outfitted with everything needed to do most repairs, will come to you.

Shop owner Henry Sam started riding bikes about eight years ago, when he was 14. It was a great way to get around.

And because his family grew up in poverty, when the bike needed fixing, he had to fix it himself.

Sam then started buying used bikes on Craigslist, fixing them up and then selling them for a profit.

By the time he was 17, Sam was working as an apprentice at Kayuh.

When the owner moved back to Malaysia, Sam bought the shop.

He took over just a few months before the pandemic. With gyms shut down and people flocking to outdoor workouts, demand was sky high.

But Sam says, people didn't want to go out into the shop. So, he thought, why not start a mobile bike shop?

For Sam , raised by parents who'd fled the Khmer Rouge genocide in Cambodia, his rise to entrepreneurship is a point of immense pride. At age 23, he's already making plans to open a second brick and mortar.

Kayuh Bicycle Shop & Cafe | Facebook | Instagram
1900 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130
215-235-1838
