Woman dead, man wounded after shooting in Kensington section of Philadelphia

Police say it happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of A Street near Ontario Street.
The two victims were sitting inside a vehicle when they were shot by a person inside another vehicle.
The 22-year-old woman was shot twice in the chest and died of her injuries.
The 25-year-old man who was shot is hospitalized in stable condition.
There was no word on a motive for this shooting.
The victims' names have not been released.
No arrests have been made.
RELATED COVERAGE: Building it Better Together series on Gun Violence Solutions