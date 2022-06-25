gun violence

Woman dead, man wounded after shooting in Kensington section of Philadelphia

The two victims were sitting inside a vehicle when they were shot by a person inside another vehicle.
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman dead, man wounded after Kensington shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was killed and a man was wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

Police say it happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of A Street near Ontario Street.

The two victims were sitting inside a vehicle when they were shot by a person inside another vehicle.

The 22-year-old woman was shot twice in the chest and died of her injuries.

The 25-year-old man who was shot is hospitalized in stable condition.

There was no word on a motive for this shooting.

The victims' names have not been released.

No arrests have been made.

RELATED COVERAGE: Building it Better Together series on Gun Violence Solutions
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kensington (philadelphia)gun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
Congress sends landmark gun violence compromise to Biden
'Where are the kids?': Gunfire erupts in Point Breeze, 2 men killed
Senate passes gun control bill, sends it to House
Video shows suspect shooting 77-year-old man in Juniata Park
TOP STORIES
Protesters gather in Philly after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
How does overturning Roe v. Wade impact women in Pa., NJ and Del.?
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Hot This Weekend
Deadly mass shooting outside Norway gay bar investigated as terrorism
Brian Laundrie confession letter released: 'I ended her life'
Current and former Wildwood mayors, 3rd official facing theft charges
Carjacking victim speaks about gas station ambush
Show More
Tesla driver turns self in to police following fatal hit-and-run
Roe v. Wade overturned: Protesters rally at Supreme Court's doorstep
Delaware is ready to protect a woman's right to abortion
Philly typewriter shop helps preserve, restore the art
Where abortion stands nationally: State-by-state breakdown of laws
More TOP STORIES News