Woman dead, man wounded after shooting in Kensington section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was killed and a man was wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.Police say it happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of A Street near Ontario Street.The two victims were sitting inside a vehicle when they were shot by a person inside another vehicle.The 22-year-old woman was shot twice in the chest and died of her injuries.The 25-year-old man who was shot is hospitalized in stable condition.There was no word on a motive for this shooting.The victims' names have not been released.No arrests have been made.