Surveillance video shows multiple gunmen opening fire on victims in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators are hoping new surveillance video helps them to solve a homicide in Philadelphia's Kensington section.According to investigators, four people opened fire, repeatedly shooting at a man and woman on the 2700 block of Ruth Street on October 3.A man was killed in the shooting and a woman is recovering from injuries she sustained during the incident, police said.At least 25 shell casings were found at the scene.Police believe the four suspects drove off in a black 2006 or 2007 Saturn Vue SUV.Anyone with information about the suspects or the shooting is asked to call police.