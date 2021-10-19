homicide

Surveillance video shows multiple gunmen opening fire on victims in Kensington

A man was killed in the shooting and a woman is recovering from injuries she sustained during the incident, police said.
Police release surveillance video in Kensington homicide

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators are hoping new surveillance video helps them to solve a homicide in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

According to investigators, four people opened fire, repeatedly shooting at a man and woman on the 2700 block of Ruth Street on October 3.

At least 25 shell casings were found at the scene.

Police believe the four suspects drove off in a black 2006 or 2007 Saturn Vue SUV.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the shooting is asked to call police.

