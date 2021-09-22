stabbing

Man, 28, stabbed to death near SEPTA's Somerset Station

The attack happened near SEPTA's Somerset Station.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was stabbed to death in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

The attack happened near SEPTA's Somerset Station at Kensington Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Police are reviewing SEPTA surveillance cameras in their search for a suspect.

