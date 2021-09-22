Man, 28, stabbed to death near SEPTA's Somerset Station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was stabbed to death in Philadelphia's Kensington section.
The attack happened near SEPTA's Somerset Station at Kensington Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.
Police are reviewing SEPTA surveillance cameras in their search for a suspect.
