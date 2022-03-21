philadelphia city council

Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson's federal corruption trial begins this week

Both Johnson and Chavous maintain their innocence. They each face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, political consultant Dawn Chavous, will face a judge this week to begin proceedings in a 22-count federal fraud and racketeering case.

The charges were announced back in 2020 alleging a wide-ranging racketeering conspiracy, and related crimes including bribery, honest services fraud, multiple counts of wire fraud, and tax offenses, officials said.

Federal prosecutors say the couple was offered $66,000 in bribes disguised as consulting work for Chavous.

Also named in the 22-count indictment were Universal Community Homes Chief Executive Officer and Board President Abdur Rahim Islam and Shahied Dawan, secretary of Universal's Board.

Prosecutors say the bribes allowed the nonprofit executives to retain control of properties within Johnson's South Philadelphia council district.

Authorities said the crime was a "pay to play" scheme and that the consulting agreement was a "sham."

Both Johnson and Chavous maintain their innocence. They each face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

