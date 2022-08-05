Suspect identified in North Philly double shooting; victim's mother speaks out

Police say the woman who was injured in this shooting was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Police have identified a suspect wanted for a double shooting late last month in North Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have identified a suspect wanted for a double shooting last weekend in North Philadelphia.

Investigators say 24-year-old Keyshlyne Patterson, of the 7900 block of Henry Avenue, is wanted on charges of attempted murder and related offenses.

Keyshlyne Patterson

The shooting happened on the 2100 block of Darien Street around 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police say Gunter was sitting in her car when her boyfriend got into an argument with Patterson at the corner store.

Officials say Patterson shot him in the ear and arm and then shot Jhayden Gunter twice in the head.

Gunter was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police say Gunter was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"I'm in a living hell right now. I have been since Sunday morning when this happened," said Gunter's mother, Heather Morris. "My daughter is in extremely critical condition."

Morris said her daughter has survived two emergency surgeries and had the right rear portion of her skull removed to help reduce the brain swelling.

"They're shooting for no reason," said Morris. "I don't even how do we get to this point. This is crushing the city, it's every day."

Morris said her daughter graduated college last year with a major in juvenile psychology. She was less than two weeks into her job as a case worker for a Philadelphia non-profit when the shooting happened.

"Everyone that knows Jhayden will tell you she is the bubbly party girl whose smile is infectious every time she smiles," said Morris. "It makes you smile even if you're in a bad mood. She'll do anything for anyone."

Patterson is considered armed and dangerous, police say. Anyone with information is asked to call or text police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or dial 911.