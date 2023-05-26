Upper Merion police are searching for two Philadelphia men wanted for several strong-arm robberies at the King of Prussia Mall.

2 Philly men wanted for stealing $100K in merchandise from King of Prussia Mall

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two men are wanted for stealing $100,000 in merchandise from high-end retailers at the King of Prussia Mall.

They are identified as 35-year-old Anthony Abner and 32-year-old Brian Hughes, both of Philadelphia.

Upper Merion Police released photos of the two suspects on Thursday.

Anthony Abner

Brian Hughes

Investigators say the men are behind at least seven strong-arm robberies and retail thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Upper Merion Police Investigations at 610-265-3232.