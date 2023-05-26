2 Philly men wanted for stealing $100K in merchandise from King of Prussia Mall

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two men are wanted for stealing $100,000 in merchandise from high-end retailers at the King of Prussia Mall.
They are identified as 35-year-old Anthony Abner and 32-year-old Brian Hughes, both of Philadelphia.
Upper Merion Police released photos of the two suspects on Thursday.
Investigators say the men are behind at least seven strong-arm robberies and retail thefts.
Anyone with information is asked to call Upper Merion Police Investigations at 610-265-3232.