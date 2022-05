PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting Saturday that has left one man critically injured in Kingsessing.The incident happened around 5;30 p.m. on the 1600 block of South Ithan Street.Police say a man in his thirties was shot in the chest.He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in very critical condition.A suspect was taken into custody a short time later, officials say.Police are investigating whether this is related to a homicide Friday night in Kingsessing.