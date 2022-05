PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide Friday after a man was found dead inside a car in Kingsessing.The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of South 57th Street.Police say a 19-year-old man was shot multiple times while in a car.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say 20 shell casings were found at the scene.Two suspects were reportedly seen fleeing the scene, according to authorities.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.