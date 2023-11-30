Mother of Haverford College student shot in Vermont arrives in US to be with son

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WPVI) -- The mother of Kinnan Abdalhamid, the Haverford College student who was among three Palestinians shot in Burlington, Vermont over the weekend, has arrived in the U.S. to be with her son.
Abdalhamid's mother traveled to Vermont from Jerusalem to be at her son's side.
The Haverford College student has now been released from the hospital.
Police have arrested and charged 48-year-old Jason Eaton in connection with the shooting, which is being investigated as a possible hate crime.