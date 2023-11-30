This is video of Kinnan Abdalhamid's mother as she arrived in Burlington, Vermont, from Jerusalem, to be at her son's side.

Mother of Haverford College student shot in Vermont arrives in US to be with son

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WPVI) -- The mother of Kinnan Abdalhamid, the Haverford College student who was among three Palestinians shot in Burlington, Vermont over the weekend, has arrived in the U.S. to be with her son.

Abdalhamid's mother traveled to Vermont from Jerusalem to be at her son's side.

ALSO SEE: 'This is part of a larger story': Palestinian-American student issues message after shot in Vermont

The Haverford College student has now been released from the hospital.

Police have arrested and charged 48-year-old Jason Eaton in connection with the shooting, which is being investigated as a possible hate crime.