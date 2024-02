Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Man dies after crashing into pole in Parkwood

Man dies after crashing into pole in Parkwood

Man dies after crashing into pole in Parkwood

Man dies after crashing into pole in Parkwood

Man dies after crashing into pole in Parkwood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has died after hitting a pole in the Parkwood section of the city.

The crash happened on the 12000 block of Knights Road at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The man was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, but died from his injuries about 30 minutes later.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.