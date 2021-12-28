Knives found hidden in teddy bear toy at Philadelphia International Airport: TSA

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A New York woman is in trouble with the federal government for allegedly using her 9-year-old son's toy to try to smuggle two knives through security in Philadelphia.According to officials, TSA agents discovered the knives inside a Darth Vader teddy bear at Philadelphia International Airport on Monday.Officials said the bear triggered an alarm when it went through an X-ray machine. When agents opened up the back of the toy, they found the knives hidden in the stuffing.The woman told officials that the bear was a comfort toy for her son. She is likely to face a federal civil penalty for the security violation, officials said.