Knives found hidden in teddy bear toy at Philadelphia International Airport: TSA

TSA agents said they discovered the knives inside a Darth Vader teddy bear at Philadelphia International Airport.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A New York woman is in trouble with the federal government for allegedly using her 9-year-old son's toy to try to smuggle two knives through security in Philadelphia.

According to officials, TSA agents discovered the knives inside a Darth Vader teddy bear at Philadelphia International Airport on Monday.

Officials said the bear triggered an alarm when it went through an X-ray machine. When agents opened up the back of the toy, they found the knives hidden in the stuffing.

The woman told officials that the bear was a comfort toy for her son. She is likely to face a federal civil penalty for the security violation, officials said.

