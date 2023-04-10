'They're taking our children': Mother of slain 14-year-old pleads for violence to stop

"We have to stop the violence. We have to stop the bloodshed," said Lationna Savage, whose 14-year-old son was gunned down last week in Delaware County.

DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A mother is pleading for the gun violence to stop after her 14-year-old son was shot and killed last week in Darby, Pennsylvania.

"We have to stop the violence. We have to stop the bloodshed. They're taking our children. We have to save our future," said Lationna Savage, who is now making funeral plans for her son Kyle Lowman Jr.

Lowman was shot and killed just a couple of months shy of his 15th birthday.

Kyle Lowman Jr.

Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on April 5 inside a home on South 7th Street in Darby.

According to investigators, 17-year-old Shawn Parker of Greensboro, Maryland, shot Lowman 21 times after a simple dispute escalated. He was arrested shortly after the shooting and is facing charges.

Police said Lowman may have had a gun, but his mother disputes that claim.

Savage is now left clinging to her memories. She clutched a piece of his hair during an interview with Action News and rubbed a tattoo of his name on her arm.

"Kyle was an awesome, awesome leader. He was like a genius, smart," Savage said.

She had been trying to leave her neighborhood in Darby because she was worried about crime and so was Kyle.

"He felt unsafe too," Savage said. "We wanted to leave out of here. We was trying, I just didn't have the finances. I'm a single struggling mother. I couldn't, I was trying."

Now, she's trying to make sense of his death and she wants to help others. She is considering starting a nonprofit to help steer kids away from crime.

"I can't let his death be in vain," Savage said.

A GoFundMe page was created to help with funeral expenses. Click here to learn more.