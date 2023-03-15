Philadelphia high school students hold Student Safety Summit to address community gun violence

Inside the classrooms of La Salle University, students from various Philadelphia high schools met to discuss a harrowing topic: gun violence.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Inside the classrooms of La Salle University, students from various Philadelphia high schools met to discuss a harrowing topic: gun violence.

Around 60 students arrived with ideas on how to find unique solutions to gun violence. They expressed concern about their friends and classmates dying by being shot and the emotional toll it takes.

Students also said that their discussion Wednesday was an opportunity for adults to listen and teens to share how gun violence impacts their lives and education.

"I feel like these conversations are necessary because, a lot of time, people in power have conversations, but they don't have conversations with the youth. A lot of this is affecting the youth," said Fola Sade Ajibade, a senior at the Philadelphia High School for Girls.

The day-long workshop, called the Safe Summit, was created by a freshman at the Philadelphia High School for Girls. Like many others in attendance, she has her own connection to gun violence.

Her experience inspired her to round up her peers and speak up.

"It seems weird, but to hear people openly talking about it and saying 'I healed this way,' really makes you think, 'What can I do to help this?'" said Nashiyah Hurst, creator of the summit.

Hurst said gun violence is a constant distraction inside and outside the classrooms.

On Monday, a 15-year-old Kensington High School student was shot 10 times, just blocks away from Samuel Fels High School.

Data from the school district and the 6abc data journalism team showed that he is the 17th student killed this academic year.

Overall, 78 students have been shot.

This is why the administrative staff at the Philadelphia High School for Girls supported students as they brainstormed ways to be part of the solution.

"Philly is in a crisis right now. I love the city, they love the city, so we feel like as younger residents who will become our future one day, what do they think," said Walter Myrick, assistant principal at the high school.

The event seemed to give hope to those in attendance, and it doesn't stop there.

This is the first of many meetings and workshops planned by the students in the next few weeks.