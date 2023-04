A double shooting in Lansdale, Montgomery County left one person dead and another person injured.

Officials: Deadly shooting in Lansdale, Montgomery County appears to be domestic

LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A double shooting in Lansdale, Montgomery County left one person dead and another person injured late Monday night.

Lansdale police responded to a home in the 400 block of Walnut Street, near West 5th Street, just after 11 p.m.

One victim was shot in the chest, police said. There was no word on the second victim.

Investigators are not releasing many details about the shooting but said the incident appears to be a case of domestic violence.