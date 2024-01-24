Large sinkhole in Delran, New Jersey mostly repaired days after sewer line collapse

Crews are now waiting for asphalt supplies to arrive at the scene.

DELRAN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crews repaired a large sinkhole that opened up in Delran, New Jersey on Sunday after a sewer line collapsed.

The crater first formed at Leon Avenue and 5th Street.

Officials say the 25 feet wide and 15 feet deep hole has been filled.

Officials say the sinkhole is 25x25 feet and 15 feet deep.

The township says temporary paving may begin as soon as Wednesday to reopen the road if weather conditions allow.

Delran officials thanked residents around the area for being patient as crews worked to resolve the issue.

"The residents in the Cambridge section (near the collapse) and the residents all around town were cooperative and helpful as our contractor, the Sewer department, Public Works department, and first responders worked in unison to deal with this so quickly," Mayor Gary Catrambone wrote in a statement to Action News.