2 critically injured after driver strikes pole in Lehigh Valley during heavy rain: Police

Flash Flooding

WASHINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people are in critical condition following a crash in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania.It happened around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday on Route 873 and Grove Street in Washington Township.Authorities say heavy rain was coming down when the driver lost control and crashed into a utility pole.The rain and flooding also slowed down the rescue crews' response.Both occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle before being rushed to the hospital.Heavy rain led to flash flooding in the Lehigh Valley late Wednesday into Thursday morning.High waters closed Route 145 at Clearview Road in Whitehall Township.The Action Cam found some drivers took their chances on the flooded roadway.One driver however heeded the advice of our AccuWeather team to "turn around, don't drown."