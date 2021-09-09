Ida damage causes prescription delays at Walgreens. Here's what the company is saying

DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Another effect of last week's storms is that many are now having a hard time filling prescriptions.Walgreens representatives tell Action News the storms knocked out internet service to many stores in the Northeast. The affected locations cannot process prescriptions at this time."I was calling to get my prescription refilled and then it would just click off," said Paul Hall. "So I called back and it would do the same thing."It wasn't until Hall physically came to the pharmacy that he realized the Darby, Pa. location was offline.Geneva, who did not want to give her last name, managed to pick up a prescription filled before last week's storm, but the rest remain on the shelf.Walgreens confirmed the outage to Action News, saying in s statement, "Our internet services vendor is currently working to fully restore their operations as a result of the storms in the Northeast, which has resulted in some technical difficulties causing longer than normal wait times in several of our stores. We are working to restore normal operations as soon as possible and apologize for any inconvenience."The storm is also causing issues within the Marple Newtown School District.School officials say their phones are offline due to the flooding.The district's provider, Lumen, formerly Century Link, is housed along the Schuylkill River, which sent floodwaters into homes and businesses.A manager on site was unable to speak with Action News Wednesday night.Aqua Pennsylvania, which also uses Lumen, says its phone system was also down. However, as of Wednesday, the phone system is now back online. Repairs are still being made to both of its treatment plants.Governor Tom Wolf has requested President Joe Biden declare a major disaster in Pennsylvania following last's week severe storms.The governor's request includes a major disaster declaration for Individual Assistance for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and York counties; Public Assistance for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Fulton, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and York counties; and for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to be made available to all 67 counties of the Commonwealth.The collective damage estimate to public infrastructure to date is currently estimated at $117 million.