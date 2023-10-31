16-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash near Emmaus High School in Lehigh County

EMMAUS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A teenager was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Emmaus High School in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at South Cedar Crest Boulevard and North Street in Emmaus.

The victim was identified as a 16-year-old boy.

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office says the teen was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

According to the East Penn School District, the crash involved several Emmaus High School students.

Counselors will be available Wednesday at Emmaus High School to assist students and faculty.

It's still unclear if anyone else was injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.