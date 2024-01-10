Philadelphia nonprofit receives 'Welcoming Award' for helping immigrants acclimate to city

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Immigrating to another country can be challenging.

And having to learn a new language is next level.

That was the case for a pair of immigrants who recently won an award for their support in helping others coming to our shores.

Karen Cervera immigrated from Mexico and her cofounder Yushan Chou is from Taiwan.

Their space right now is in Center City at 13th and Race streets. Since its inception in 2020, the nonprofit Let's Talk Philly! has helped about 500 people.

The nonprofit received the city's Welcoming Award for its contribution to immigrant education.

"Many of us have been studying English for so many years, but never expected it to be so difficult to communicate when we landed," said Chou.

The weekly sessions are more than just free-flowing conversations. The pair say it's also a shared experience of being new on foreign soil, and the challenges and opportunities that come along with it.