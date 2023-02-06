Man killed in hit-and-run at McDonald's parking lot in Levittown, Bucks County

The victim was taken by ambulance to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he died of his injuries.

A man was killed by a hit-and-run driver at the McDonald's on the 7700 block of Bristol Pike in Levittown.

LEVITTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in a McDonald's parking lot in Bucks County, authorities said.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday at the McDonald's on the 7700 block of Bristol Pike in Levittown.

Bristol Township police released images of the striking vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a gray Chevrolet Silverado four-door pickup truck, possibly a 2013 model, with a 4x4 sticker on both sides of the bed, black rims and a front vanity license plate.

Police said the truck could be missing an oval-shaped black plastic trim piece that may cover a fog lamp opening.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patrick Kitchenman of the Bristol Township Police Department at 267-812-3056 or by email at pkitchenman160@bristolpd.org.