Lidl food market opens second location in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Lidl is opening its second grocery store in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The German supermarket chain's newest location is at 9175 Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.

It opens at 8 a.m. and you may want to get there early.

Lidl is giving the first 100 customers a gift card worth anywhere from $5 to $100.

You'll also be able to enter to win a $500 gift card and take advantage of other special giveaways.

"Since the safety of our customers and employees is of utmost importance to us, we will be opening Wednesday, December 2 with modified grand opening events," Lidl said.

The store will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

Lidl operates around 11,200 stores with locations in 32 countries. The company employs more than 310,000 workers globally.

Food & Wine Magazine has ranked Lidl among its Top 10 U.S. Supermarket rankings.

Lidl recently announced it would expand healthcare coverage to all workers, including those working part-time.

Lidl's original Philadelphia store is located at 2290 E Butler Street. Other area locations include Folsom, Pennsylvania; Royersford, Pennsylvania; Lansdale, Pennsylvania; Cherry Hill, New Jersey; and Middletown, Delaware.

