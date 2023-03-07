WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
fatal fire

Man's body found after house fire in Little Egg Harbor Twp., New Jersey

The body was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River for an examination and identification.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 7:01PM
Man's body found after house fire in Ocean County
EMBED <>More Videos

The body was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River for an examination and identification.

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man was found dead inside an Ocean County, New Jersey home following a two-alarm fire.

According to the Ocean County prosecutor, the fire began Monday at about 1:45 p.m. on Harvest Way in Little Egg Harbor Township.

The fire quickly went to two-alarms and destroyed the home.

During a search of the home, a man's body was discovered.

The body was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River for an examination and identification.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW