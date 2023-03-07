Man's body found after house fire in Little Egg Harbor Twp., New Jersey

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man was found dead inside an Ocean County, New Jersey home following a two-alarm fire.
According to the Ocean County prosecutor, the fire began Monday at about 1:45 p.m. on Harvest Way in Little Egg Harbor Township.
The fire quickly went to two-alarms and destroyed the home.
During a search of the home, a man's body was discovered.
The body was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River for an examination and identification.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.