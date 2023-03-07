Man's body found after house fire in Little Egg Harbor Twp., New Jersey

The body was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River for an examination and identification.

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man was found dead inside an Ocean County, New Jersey home following a two-alarm fire.

According to the Ocean County prosecutor, the fire began Monday at about 1:45 p.m. on Harvest Way in Little Egg Harbor Township.

The fire quickly went to two-alarms and destroyed the home.

During a search of the home, a man's body was discovered.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.