Lock 29 survives Hurricane Ida floods, brings indoor, outdoor dining to Montclare

MONT CLARE, Pa (WPVI) -- Lock 29 opened this summer after a lengthy renovation to a restaurant that's been part of the Montgomery County scene for decades.Thirty-three days later they were closed because of flooding from Hurricane Ida.After a second kitchen renovation, they have reopened serving modern fare that includes a Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich, a bourbon bacon burger, a fried green tomato BLT and a falafel salad.Each dish comes out of the scratch kitchen where they also hand cut all the french fries. The outdoor space provides unique views of the Schuylkill River and a respite for bikers, runners and boaters traveling along the River Trail.127 Bridge Street, Mont Clare, PA 19453