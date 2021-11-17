FYI Philly

Lock 29 survives Hurricane Ida floods, brings indoor, outdoor dining to Montclare

By Timothy Walton
MONT CLARE, Pa (WPVI) -- Lock 29 opened this summer after a lengthy renovation to a restaurant that's been part of the Montgomery County scene for decades.

Thirty-three days later they were closed because of flooding from Hurricane Ida.

After a second kitchen renovation, they have reopened serving modern fare that includes a Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich, a bourbon bacon burger, a fried green tomato BLT and a falafel salad.

Each dish comes out of the scratch kitchen where they also hand cut all the french fries. The outdoor space provides unique views of the Schuylkill River and a respite for bikers, runners and boaters traveling along the River Trail.



Lock 29 | Facebook | Instagram
127 Bridge Street, Mont Clare, PA 19453
