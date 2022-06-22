fatal shooting

Video shows suspect shooting 77-year-old man in Juniata Park section of Philadelphia

The suspect runs up behind the victim and shoots him once in the back of the head, killing him.
Video shows suspect shooting 77-year-old man in Juniata Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chilling new video shows the execution of a 77-year-old man on his morning walk in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood.

Police released this video, hoping someone will recognize the suspect in a red

Loi Nguyen was shot and killed early Tuesday morning on the 4200 block of L Street.

The suspect runs up behind Nguyen and shoots him once in the back of the head, killing him.

Police say he's still on the run, and are looking for a motive.

Neighbors said the victim, identified as Loi Nguyen, was well-known and always exercised before sunrise.



They are also investigating if the same suspect was involved in an altercation with two other people a few blocks away an hour earlier.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
