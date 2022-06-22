Video shows suspect shooting 77-year-old man in Juniata Park section of Philadelphia

Police released this video, hoping someone will recognize the suspect in a red
Loi Nguyen was shot and killed early Tuesday morning on the 4200 block of L Street.
The suspect runs up behind Nguyen and shoots him once in the back of the head, killing him.
Police say he's still on the run, and are looking for a motive.
They are also investigating if the same suspect was involved in an altercation with two other people a few blocks away an hour earlier.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.