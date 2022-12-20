Christmas at Longwood Gardens features 39 miles of lights, holiday fun

A Longwood Christmas is a stunning display of botanical splendor, which is the theme of this year's show.

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Longwood Christmas is a stunning display of botanical splendor, which is the theme of this year's show.

There are 550,000 lights, which public relations officer Patricia Evans says would stretch 39 miles if laid end to end.

Inside the tropical conservatory, you can bask in two acres of gardens with towering trees glimmering with botanical ornaments and 3,000 poinsettias.

The music room has been transformed into a floral shop with floral couture dresses designed by students from Drexel. There's live organ music every evening and living works of art throughout.

When the sun sets, the grounds are transformed into a dazzling spectacle of lights with fountains dancing to holiday music, more than 150 lit trees, and a new light tunnel.

A Longwood Christmas |Website | Facebook | Instagram

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa. 19348

Through January 8; Tickets are timed.