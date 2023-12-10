Police apprehend getaway driver after interrupting home burglary in Bryn Mawr

Investigators searched the area with a drone and on foot but were not able to locate the other men involved.

BRYN MAWR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Lower Merion police were able to apprehend a suspect after interrupting a residential burglary on Saturday night.

The incident happened at a home on the 600 block of Woodleave Road in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

A homeowner who was away from the residence contacted police after seeing several males enter the home via a home camera system.

The suspects entered the house through a rear window, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene and apprehended the getaway driver after a short pursuit.

Investigators searched the area with a drone and on foot but were not able to locate the other men involved.

Authorities say another group of suspects in the area likely picked up the fleeing burglars.

Police believe the suspects are a part of the same South American Theft Group of burglars that have been targeting high-end homes in the area and across the country.

On Friday night, an Abington officer nabbed four men while conducting surveillance in an area targeted by these groups in the past.

Now, Lower Merion police are working with numerous police departments throughout the tri-state area along with state police and the FBI to investigate these burglary groups.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the police immediately.