LOWER MORELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a massive fire at a home in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County.Crews were called just before 4 a.m. Monday to the 900 block of Fettersmill Road.It took firefighters about an hour to get the blaze under control.The Huntingdon Valley Fire Company and Willow Grove Fire Company posted photos of the fire to Facebook.Crews stayed at the scene for several more hours to control flare-ups.There has been no word on any injuries.