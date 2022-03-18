Victim pulls up to home in Huntingdon Valley, Range Rover stolen minutes later: Police

According to police, the female victim pulled up into the driveway near County Line Road and Huntingdon Pike in Huntingdon Valley around 9:23 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9.
She got out of the gray 2022 Range Rover and went into the home.
Police say she left the vehicle running with the keys inside, and, approximately seven minutes later, it was stolen from the driveway.
The theft, however, wasn't discovered until around an hour later at about 10:30 p.m.
Video from the scene shows the thief arrive at the home in another vehicle before stealing the Range Rover.
No further information on the vehicle or the suspect was obtained due to poor video quality, according to authorities.
Police have released an image showing what the vehicle will look like (not the actual vehicle).
The Ranger Rover has a Pennsylvania license plate of LSJ-5780.
A tracking device inside the Range Rover led police to a Sunoco gas station at a rest stop on the New Jersey Turnpike in East Brunswick.
New Jersey State Police responded to the scene but the vehicle was not there.
Police say it appears the tracking device was either removed or disabled as there have been no additional location transmissions received.
Anyone with information on the theft should contact Detective Halota with the Lower Moreland Township Police Department at hhalota@lowermoreland.org or 215-947-3132.