New Jersey man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from youth program

WEST WINDSOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a youth football and cheerleading organization after the club told police someone was taking money from its fundraising bank account.

Luis Albino, 39, is facing charges including theft. Police say he was using a debit card to make several $2,000 withdrawals from the Hightstown Rams Pop Warner program.

West Windsor Township police say the total stolen funds amount to $16,000.

"Ultimately, it's about the kids and we understand that. And anytime they're victimized, we definitely take that to heart," said West Windsor Township Det. Lt. Mark Lee.

Investigators say back in December, the Hightstown Rams Pop Warner program realized someone was making withdrawals from the club's bank account and the treasurer called police. Detectives traced some of those transactions to debit card activity at a Wells Fargo ATM on Alexander Road.

"There were $4,000 worth of transactions that were made here that were $2,000 each from the football and the cheerleading accounts," said Lee.

An affidavit says that police have both surveillance video of the withdrawals and GPS location of Albino's phone putting him at the scene.

Investigators say there were several other $2,000 withdrawals at ATMs in other townships too, totaling $16,000 in thefts.

"That really puts a hit into the organization while that money has disappeared," said Lee.

Hightstown Rams say Albino was the former president of the club in 2022, but is no longer involved and was not authorized to use the debit card.

The club says most of the missing money was from fundraisers to help run the program, which serves more than 200 kids.

Jennifer Havens, the current president of the club, said in a statement, "As our organization is mainly funded by fundraising and sponsors, we were shocked and disappointed to learn that this individual was making unauthorized withdrawals from our youth program."

Action News spoke with Albino on the phone. He says he has never used the debit card in the three years it's been in his possession, and he is cooperating with police.

Albino is scheduled to appear in court to face those charges next week.