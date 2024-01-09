'We're suffering': Center City restaurant becomes target of repeated vandalism

The owner says this is the sixth time in two years her business has been damaged.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The owner of a Philadelphia eatery is sharing her frustration after her business was vandalized, yet again.

Mac Mart on 18th Street in Center City was targeted early Sunday morning.

Around 3:40 a.m., a man attempted to use a crowbar to break into the business, causing $1,500 worth of damage to the glass front door.

"It's unbelievable that after being a small business in Center City for eight years as a store and two-and-a-half as a food truck, I'm still dealing with this," said Marti Lieberman, co-owner of Mac Mart.

"There is a protocol at this point, we know who to call to get our glass fixed. We know how fast this needs to be done," she added.

Lieberman first spoke to 6abc in August of 2021 about the increasing vandalism and safety issues.

Since then, Lieberman's filed police reports every time she's been targeted. She says police are responding, and they are patrolling, but she thinks thieves are looking for anything they can get their hands on.

She says the store has also been a target of unlawful customers and threats. On one occasion, she was threatened with a knife.

"We take all the precautions we can. We have panic buttons, we have bear spray behind the counter. But these are things we shouldn't have to rely on," said Lieberman. "We had no choice but to pay for a different grade of glass they can't get in, even if they break it."

The store Blue Sole Shoes, also located on Chestnut Street, was targeted as well.

Again, the suspect wasn't able to gain entry to the store.

"I'm tired of it. It's frustrating," said Steve Jamison, owner of Blue Sole Shoes.

Jamison has been in this location for 17 years, and while he has not dealt with much vandalism, he supports and watches out for his neighbors.

"We always watch out for one another if we see something going on, something suspicious," said Jamison.

Investigators believe it was the same person behind both incidents.

Shikoku Brunson, 51, was taken into custody nearby, according to Philadelphia police.

Brunson faces charges of burglary, criminal trespass, and related offenses.

Lieberman is relieved at the latest arrest, but overall, she says it's an ongoing problem that's delaying her business and setting her back financially.

She doesn't have the answer to make it stop.

"It's getting harder and harder when you see the end and it's not in your control. That's a really sad thing when you've sacrificed and worked so hard," said Lieberman.

"There's a lot of issues right now and a lot of small businesses are going to continue to close because of these threats. We're suffering," she added.