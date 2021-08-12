made in america

You'll need more than a mask at 'Made In America' festival: Everything you should know

"The negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 48 hours of attending the 'Made In America' festival," said Roc Nation.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Masks now required for some large, outdoor events in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're headed to the "Made In America" festival in Philadelphia next month, you're going to need to bring more than a mask.

According to Roc Nation, which produces the two-day festival, all attendees will not only need to wear a mask but will also have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or printed proof of full COVID-19 vaccination upon entry.

"The negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 48 hours of attending the 'Made In America' festival," said Roc Nation in a statement to Action News.

SEE ALSO: 'Made In America' music festival announces lineup for 2021 show

The new guidelines come as Philadelphia officials announced new efforts to combat the rise in COVID-19 cases. That includes a mask mandate that went into effect Thursday.

That means the city will require masks to be worn inside businesses unless the business requires proof of vaccination. To prove vaccination status, people will need to carry their vaccination card or a photo of the card.

SEE ALSO: New mask mandate announced for city of Philadelphia amid rise in COVID cases
EMBED More News Videos

The city will require masks be worn inside businesses unless the business requires proof of vaccination.



Like the "Made In America" festival, the new mandate also means some large outdoor gatherings will look a little different.

City officials say masks will be required at all non-seated outdoor events in Philadelphia with more than 1,000 attendees.

"Like a concert where there is a mosh pit, then people really need to be masked. If they are at a sports game and they're seated, they wouldn't have to be masked if they're outside," said Acting Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole.

Shortly after the announcement, the Eagles issued a statement saying everyone must wear a mask when visiting the indoor spaces at Lincoln Financial Field. Fans are not required to wear a mask outdoors.


The new mandate went into effect at 12 a.m. Thursday.

Justin Bieber, Lil Baby, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion will be among the performers for this year's music festival.

Jay-Z's two-day music festival will mark its 10th year, Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5.

The festival was postponed in 2020 due to both the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest in the city.

SEE ALSO: Tips and tricks: How to keep your COVID-19 vaccination card safe and what to do if you've lost it

As of Wednesday, 63.2% of adults 18+ in the city are fully vaccinated. Currently, 118 people are hospitalized in the city with COVID-19.

Read the full statement released by Roc Nation on the "Made In America" festival:

"The Made In America festival will implement all CDC and local public health mandates and guidelines. In accordance with current guidance, proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or printed proof of full COVID-19 vaccination must be presented at entry. The negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 48 hours of attending the Made In America festival. In addition, as mandated by the City of Philadelphia, all attendees on festival grounds will be required to wear masks. If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination location near you, please visit www.vaccinefinder.org.

We will continue to work closely with local city officials. The safety and health of festival attendees and staff are always our first priority."

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia Acting Health Commissioner Bettigole announces new mask mandate.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiaface masksocietycoronavirusmade in americacovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'Made In America' music festival announces lineup for 2021 show
MADE IN AMERICA
Cleanup underway after Made in America wraps in Center City
Justin Bieber, Doja Cat headline day 2 of 'Made in America'
Thousands attend Made In America Festival
Made In America still on despite historic flooding in Philly
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News