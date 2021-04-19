FYI Philly

Take a tour of the massive, 60-acre Main Line Animal Rescue

By Bethany Owings
CHESTER SPRINGS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Chester Springs animal rescue is bringing a little charm school to its animals with its behavior enrichment programs.

6abc's Jessica Boyington gives us a tour of the Main Line Animal Rescue, which sits on 60-acres of farmland in this week's Shelter Me.

Main Line is an extension of the Pennsylvania SPCA and its gearing up for the 10th Annual Tails and Trails 5K Run, 2K Walk on Saturday June 5th.

You can take part socially-distanced in-person or join the fundraising fun virtually.

Main Line Animal Rescue | Facebook
10th Annual Tails and Trails 5K, 2K Walk / Virtual Event, Saturday, June 5th
