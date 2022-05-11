Main Street Pho in Manayunk Serves Up Many Flavors of the Vietnamese Noodle Dish

MANAYUNK (WPVI) -- At Main Street Pho in Manayunk, the restaurant's specialty is in its name.Owner Charles Dang serves up the traditional Vietnamese noodle dish in a variety of flavors from beef brisket and meatball, to shrimp and fishball.He makes vegan flavors too, such as vegetable and fried tofu.In Vietnam, pho is usually served as a breakfast meal.The origin of pho dates back to Northern Vietnam in the late 1800s, its influence dates back even further. Vietnamese food is often heavily influenced by Chinese and French cuisines.While pho is the most popular item on the menu, banh mi, chicken wings, and bubble tea are also favorites.The highly anticipated Bun bo Hue, a spicy beef noodle soup, is now on the menu as well.4307 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-876-6811