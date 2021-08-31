make a wish

Make-A-Wish helps 6-year-old boys become NJ troopers for the day

The boys got a swearing-in ceremony and the chance to make an "arrest."
MONROE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Dreams became reality on Tuesday for two young boys in New Jersey who are battling serious illnesses.

It's all thanks to The Make-A-Wish Foundation, which helped them become New Jersey State Police Troopers for the day.

Samaree and Dalton, both 6, never met before but got to live out a similar wish.

Their special day started with a visit to State Police Headquarters in Hamilton Township. Then, the boys got a police escort to the Make a Wish Castle in Monroe Township.

State Police Colonel Patrick Callahan led a swearing-in ceremony in front of friends, family and nearly 100 local law enforcement officers.

The boys were also given the chance to track down a pretend thief and make their first arrests.



