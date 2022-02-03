Make-A-Wish, PuppySpot surprise 8-year-old South Jersey girl with puppy

GLOUCESTER CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It was a wish come true for a South Jersey girl - a very cuddly wish.Eight-year-old Jazell of Gloucester City was shocked when she was presented with an adorable Goldendoodle Wednesday night.The 9-week-old puppy quickly took a liking to his new home and family.The puppy came all the way from St. Louis, Missouri, but now will call Camden County home.The New Jersey chapter of Make-A-Wish teamed up with PuppySpot to grant Jazell's wish.PuppySpot is a USDA-licensed company whose mission is to "make lives better by placing healthy puppies into happy homes."PuppySpot and Make-A-Wish have been partners since 2018 and have fulfilled over 150 wishes.