Suspected shooter caught on camera after Philadelphia man killed outside storage facility

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man was gunned down in the city's Oxford Circle neighborhood after leaving a storage facility back in 2022.

His mother is hoping someone can recognize the suspect or suspect vehicle from a surveillance photo.

Sandra Lamar asked Action News to blur her face for her safety.

She says her son, Malike Lamar, had some bragging rights he liked to tell everyone.

"He liked to play basketball with his friends, of course. He claims to have the best jump shot in Nicetown. There might be some opposition but that's what he says," said Sandra.

She says the 43-year-old kept a storage unit along the 6200 block of Oxford Avenue for years.

"I mean close friends and family knew that he had storage there," she said.

That's where he was on the evening of February 22, 2022.

Just after 6:30 p.m., police were called to the area for reports of someone with a gun.

When they arrived, they found Malike suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Surveillance video shows Malike encountering another person as he was leaving the facility.

Suspect image from surveillance footage at the scene

"The gentleman was in his car ... So apparently, he got out of the car with the weapon because he shot, he turned around and then he shot him. Then he tried to shoot him again and it jammed," said Sandra.

Detectives believe the suspect was somehow associated with the facility because he was at a keypad about to type in a code seconds before the shooting.

Along with the suspect, police are also looking for a vehicle. It is described as a 2015-2021 silver Mercedes AMG C-63 convertible with a black soft-cover roof.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"If anybody knows him, recognizes anything about him, we would appreciate if they would call the hotline," said Sandra.