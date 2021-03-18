pedestrian killed

81-year-old dies after being hit by tractor-trailer in Lehigh County, Pa.

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An 81-year-old Allentown man was killed Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a tractor-trailer in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. on Route 222 in Upper Macungie Township.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the man deceased at the scene. He has not been identified.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not physically hurt and is cooperating with investigators.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
