Deptford Township police search for man who boarded school bus, confronted students

DEPTFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Another local police department is investigating an incident involving an adult male boarding a school bus with children on board.

Police in Gloucester County, New Jersey are searching for the man who boarded an occupied Holcomb School Bus on Monday, Oct. 24 at 1:38 p.m.

The Deptford Township Police Department released surveillance video from the bus on Thursday showing the man confronting the students. Police say the man believed the students had thrown debris from the bus onto his vehicle.

Deptford Township police are looking to identify the man. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Thomas Mantici at 856-845-6300 ext 1240 or email him at tmantici@deptford-nj.org.

A similar incident involving a stranger on a school bus occurred last week in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Last Friday, Bensalem Township police said 40-year-old Elliot Smith Jr. of Philadelphia boarded a school bus around 6:40 a.m. that was headed to Bensalem High School.

Officials said a student texted their parents saying there was a stranger on the bus.

The family then called the school district and district officials immediately called 911.

Bensalem police officers intercepted the bus and took Smith into custody.